Finance Minister Updated On Tariff Rationalization Measures

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

The Ministry of Commerce Wednesday updated the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on tariff rationalization measures and its role in enhancing economic activities in the country

The update was given during a meeting on tariff rationalization, which was presided over by the federal minister, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that tariff rationalization was a pressing need of the time.

He said, rationalizing tariff structure must aim at broadening and strengthening industrial base and contribute towards overall economic growth.

A dynamic tariff structure is vital for export-led industrialization and improves competitiveness of domestic industry, he addedAmong others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, FBR Chairman, Special Secretary Commerce, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production; Member Customs and other senior officers.

