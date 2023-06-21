Finance Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2023 | 01:34 PM
Matters related to mutual interest between the two countries came under discussion.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Matters related to mutual interest between the two countries came under discussion.
(Details to follow)