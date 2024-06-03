Finance Minister Vows To Improve Tax Collection
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:13 PM
The Finance Minister said the data from Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited and REMIT can be utilized in digitizing FBR’s tax system.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2024) Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday reaffirmed government’s commitment to improve tax collection through Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) ongoing efforts in digitization.
He was talking to Regional Head of Technology and Tax Mc Kinsey & Co Tom Isherwood in Islamabad today.
Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the need for investment in technology and fostering a cultural shift towards digital governance.
