UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry Announces Details Of Multi-sectoral Relief Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Finance Ministry announces details of multi-sectoral relief package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Finance Ministry Tuesday announced the details of the multi-sectoral relief package approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a major effort to address the crisis resultant of Covid-19.

The package is aimed at providing quick relief to all those who have been affected by the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

According to the press statement, the relief package included Rs 200 billion for Daily wagers/Labours, Rs100 billion for Industry, Exporters (Tax Refunds; Deferment interest and/or principal) Rs100 billion for Agriculture & SME (Deferment of loans; Concessional loans and Underwriting by Govt. for credit/subsidy).

Likewise, this also included Rs144 billion Relief for Vulnerable families [12 million families, 4 months and Panagah to be expanded (Rs 6 billion)] while Rs 50 billion would be given to Utility Stores and Rs 280 billion for wheat procurement.

Rs 70 billion for 3 months would be incurred on cut in prices of per liter of petrol Rs 15, Diesel Rs 15, Kerosene Rs 15, LDO Rs15 while Rs 36 billion (Quantum relief) has been provided on electricity 300 units per month and Rs 2000 gas bill three monthly Installments.

In addition, Rs15 billion would be incurred on tax break on health and food supplies while Rs100 billion would be provided as Residual/Energy Fundand Rs 25 billion would be provided to NDMA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Agriculture Gas All Government Wheat Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

21 minutes ago

Trump Looking to Reopen US Economy in 2 Weeks - Wh ..

21 minutes ago

Italy Registers 743 New Coronavirus Deaths in 24 H ..

21 minutes ago

US to Provide Int'l Atomic Energy Agency $5Mil to ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.