Finance Ministry announces details of multi-sectoral relief package

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Finance Ministry Tuesday announced the details of the multi-sectoral relief package approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a major effort to address the crisis resultant of Covid-19.

The package is aimed at providing quick relief to all those who have been affected by the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

According to the press statement, the relief package included Rs 200 billion for Daily wagers/Labours, Rs100 billion for Industry, Exporters (Tax Refunds; Deferment interest and/or principal) Rs100 billion for Agriculture & SME (Deferment of loans; Concessional loans and Underwriting by Govt. for credit/subsidy).

Likewise, this also included Rs144 billion Relief for Vulnerable families [12 million families, 4 months and Panagah to be expanded (Rs 6 billion)] while Rs 50 billion would be given to Utility Stores and Rs 280 billion for wheat procurement.

Rs 70 billion for 3 months would be incurred on cut in prices of per liter of petrol Rs 15, Diesel Rs 15, Kerosene Rs 15, LDO Rs15 while Rs 36 billion (Quantum relief) has been provided on electricity 300 units per month and Rs 2000 gas bill three monthly Installments.

In addition, Rs15 billion would be incurred on tax break on health and food supplies while Rs100 billion would be provided as Residual/Energy Fundand Rs 25 billion would be provided to NDMA.