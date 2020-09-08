UrduPoint.com
Finance Ministry Asked To Submit Details Of Jobs Quota Allocation

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Finance ministry asked to submit details of jobs quota allocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affair Tuesday directed the Finance Ministry to submit details of working persons from the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan in ministry and its attached departments, besides providing the details of jobs quota allocated for these two provinces.

The committee which met here with Senator Farooq Hamid Naek in the chair also asked the Establishment Division to provide details of the employees working in Grade-17 and above positions, which were hired from allocated quota of these provinces.

Meanwhile, Chief Sale Tax Policy of Federal Board of Revenue apprised the meeting about the measures to reduce the cost of material used in construction industry, particularly cement clinker.

It was informed that Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the import of cement clinker had reduced by Rs 1.5 per kg from Rs2 per kg, which would also be adjustable on import stage.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi mentioned that merged districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were exempted from FED during the period of last government for 5 years, adding that in Federal Budget 2019-20, the FED was again imposed on merged districts of FATA and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Senator Fida Muhammad informed the committee that about 51 units were operating in these areas but due to imposition of FED 41 units had been closed and 80,000 peoples become unemployed.

The chairman also asked the Finance Ministry to submit a detailed report regarding supplementary and technical supplementary grant.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Senators Zeeshan Khanzada, Mohsin Aziz, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Dilawar Khan, Musadik Masood Malik, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sherry Reham, Muhammad Akram, Morza Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad and Mir KAbeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi besides Finance Secretary, FBR Chairman, and officials of State Bank of Pakistan.

