Finance Ministry clarifies news regarding IMF agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Saturday categorically rejected a news item published in a section of local press regarding the delay in the finalization of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a press release, it said that certain sections of the national press have reported that the delay in signing the IMF agreement was because it wants assurance from the Ministry of Finance that the funds will not be utilized for political purposes.

It is clarified that this news is false and unfounded as IMF has never raised any such concern with the government nor any funds can be utilized for any purpose without the approval of the Parliament through the budget, it added.