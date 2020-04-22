UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry Clarifies News Report Regarding Debt Relief From G-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:09 PM

Finance Ministry clarifies news report regarding debt relief from G-20

The Ministry of Finance Wednesday issued a clarification regarding news reports published in a section of the press on why the government had failed to request for debt relief from the G-20 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance Wednesday issued a clarification regarding news reports published in a section of the press on why the government had failed to request for debt relief from the G-20 countries.

In a statement issued here, the Finance Division stated that the G-20 template letter was being prepared by the G-20 Secretariat and the G-20/Paris Club would publicize it when it becomes available.

The Government can apply only once the template becomes available, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Masjid committees to be activated to enforce 20-po ..

2 minutes ago

Another three utility centres set up in Haifzabad

2 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan appreciates Aviation Division's ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to start Pakistani expats registration for i- ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Olympian Muhammad ..

7 minutes ago

5 dead, 716 injured in 661 road accidents in Punja ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.