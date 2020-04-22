Finance Ministry clarifies news report regarding debt relief from G-20

The Ministry of Finance Wednesday issued a clarification regarding news reports published in a section of the press on why the government had failed to request for debt relief from the G-20 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance Wednesday issued a clarification regarding news reports published in a section of the press on why the government had failed to request for debt relief from the G-20 countries.

In a statement issued here, the Finance Division stated that the G-20 template letter was being prepared by the G-20 Secretariat and the G-20/Paris Club would publicize it when it becomes available.

The Government can apply only once the template becomes available, the statement added.