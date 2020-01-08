UrduPoint.com
Finance Ministry Gives Details Of Rs5678 Bln Debt Increase In One Year

Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Finance Ministry gives details of Rs5678 bln debt increase in one year

The Finance Ministry Wednesday provided details of how the public debt increased by Rs 5,678 billion during 12 months from November 2018 to November 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Finance Ministry Wednesday provided details of how the public debt increased by Rs 5,678 billion during 12 months from November 2018 to November 2019.

According to press statement issued by the ministry here, the public debt stood at Rs26,453 billion in November 2018, which went up to Rs32,131 billion in November 2019.

The ministry clarified that out of this increase, Rs 3,674 billion accumulated due to budget deficit, Rs 970 billion due to increase in cash balances, and Rs 1,034 billion debt accumulated due to Currency depreciation.

