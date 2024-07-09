Finance Ministry Launches Official Face-book Page
Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Monday launched its official Face-book page, which will serve as a comprehensive resource for all information and public relations activities related to the Finance Division.
Finance Ministry has invited the public to like, comment, and share the page to stay informed and engaged with the latest updates and developments, according to a statement issued here.
Stay connected with us: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562177431515&mibextid=ZbWKwL
Recent Stories
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape
More Stories From Business
-
European stocks drop after French election2 hours ago
-
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal for transformation in tech education for sustainable development3 hours ago
-
Boeing, DOJ reach deal over MAX crashes case3 hours ago
-
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey4 hours ago
-
China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source5 hours ago
-
PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters5 hours ago
-
Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing5 hours ago
-
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity7 hours ago
-
Finance minister assures KE of resolving delayed payment issue5 hours ago
-
Pakistan launches CMTs’ training for 7th Agricultural Census7 hours ago
-
62 facility centers to be established in cotton belt region7 hours ago