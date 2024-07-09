Open Menu

Finance Ministry Launches Official Face-book Page

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Finance Ministry launches official Face-book Page

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Finance and Revenue on Monday launched its official Face-book page, which will serve as a comprehensive resource for all information and public relations activities related to the Finance Division.

Finance Ministry has invited the public to like, comment, and share the page to stay informed and engaged with the latest updates and developments, according to a statement issued here.

Stay connected with us: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562177431515&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

All Share

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

21 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

29 minutes ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

29 minutes ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

29 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

29 minutes ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

29 minutes ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

33 minutes ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

33 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

33 minutes ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

49 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

49 minutes ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business