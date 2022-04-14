Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic condition

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Bilal Kiani and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2022) A high level meeting on economy of the country was in progress in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance were briefing the Prime Minister about the prevailing economic condition of the country.

Earlier, PM Sharif had said all had to work hard for the development of all the provinces, poverty alleviation, and to eliminate unemployment.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Karachi to discuss Public Sector Development Programme-related development projects in Sindh and outstanding issues between the Federal and provincial governments.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members, leaders of MQM-Pakistan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F.

Shehbaz Sharif issued directives for early completion of K-IV bulk water project, construction of all the roads of the city’s industrial areas and financially support to the provincial government in the procurement of buses for BRT projects.

The prime minister assured the chief minister that the federal government would support the Sindh government.

The prime minister decided that the federal and provincial government ministers should sit together to hand over the control of the hospitals to the Sindh government and agreed that the provincial government was running these hospitals properly.