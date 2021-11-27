Finance Ministry refutes meeting in Adviser Finance, Chinese economist.

In response to some social media speculations, the Spokesman of Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday refuted any meeting between Prime Minister Adviser to Finance, Shaukat Tarina with a Chinese economist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :In response to some social media speculations, the Spokesman of Ministry of Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday refuted any meeting between Prime Minister Adviser to Finance, Shaukat Tarina with a Chinese economist.

As we all know the 'fake news' is the biggest challenge to this government, he said on his official twitter account.

He said that there is fake news circulating related to 'Adviser to Finance' meeting with Chinese Economist comments in the Joint session.

This is absolutely rubbish social media message no such interaction took place, he said.