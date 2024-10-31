Open Menu

Finance Ministry Refutes Misleading Article On Economic Indicators

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Finance ministry refutes misleading article on economic indicators

Citing fundamental misunderstanding of core economic metrics, the Finance Ministry here on Thursday categorically refuted a misleading article titled “$7 billion IMF bailout falters as economy strains” published in a section of press

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Citing fundamental misunderstanding of core economic metrics, the Finance Ministry here on Thursday categorically refuted a misleading article titled “$7 billion IMF bailout falters as economy strains” published in a section of press.

“The assertions about discrepancies in forecasts (in the report), including inflation, Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM), and imports are faulty, based on incomplete and incorrect data,” finance ministry said in a press statement while responding to the article.

It said, the writer’s comprehension of projected/targeted numbers of inflation and imports are flawed, different than the governments published projections. Moreover, the article overlooks critical economic trends and relies on speculative interpretations that mislead public perception.

Latest available data shows that inflation, LSM, and imports are aligned with government’s projections, effectively countering any rationale for mid-year budget adjustments. Also, the forecasts of IMF on the economic indicators have been revised recently, showing convergence towards the forecasts of the Ministry of Finance.

Contrary to the article’s claim, the economic situation depicts the effectiveness of the fiscal policy and sets a way forward to fiscal sustainability, it said.

The actual CPI inflation during the first quarter remained at 9.2% against the forecast of 10.2%, a deviation of only 1%, which is not significant given the international practices and uncertain global economic environment.

For instance, the IMF’s forecast for CPI inflation was 12.7% for FY2025 which is now revised as 9.5%, showing a downward revision of 3.2%. Deviations between actual and forecasted values happens to be a critical component of forecasting models employed for policy and budgetary planning.

Similarly, the forecast for LSM quarterly growth of 0.9% is expected to be met as July saw growth of 2.

52%, exceeding expectations, although August experienced a temporary dip.

As textile sector (with the highest weight of 18.2%) turned into positive trajectory after the contraction observed for 24 months consecutively). Further, automobile sector has also registered significant growth in the first quarter.

Thus, the LSM performance appears aligned with forecasts, showing the sector’s resilience and its contribution to sustaining tax revenue targets, it argued.

Furthermore, the misleading article ignored the positive implications of receding inflation, declining policy rate, and consequent lower borrowing costs.

Besides, the article’s assertion of a 1.3% growth rate in LSM in Q1 is based on incomplete data, as official figures are currently available for only two months (July and August). Concluding this partial dataset is premature and misrepresents the actual trajectory of LSM growth.

On imports, actual figures for the first quarter recorded at $14,219 million, even higher than the forecasted $14,062 million, highlighting positive implications for import-related tax collection.

The IMF revised downward its import forecast by $ 3.3 billion from earlier $ 60.5 billion to $ 57.2 billion for the CFY, converging to the government’s projection which stands at $ 57.3 billion.

Moreover, the article’s import growth figure is understated. In reality, imports for Jul-Sep FY2025 grew by 15.7%, necessary to support the revival in manufacturing and production sector of the economy.

The article overlooks the importance of monthly trends and seasonality, which play a critical role in interpreting economic indicators.

Monthly fluctuations are not only common, but expected, especially in an environment influenced by shifting international commodity prices. By ignoring these factors, the article fails to capture the dynamics that inform our economic projections, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Import Budget July August Textile From Government Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

17 seconds ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

2 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

17 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

17 minutes ago
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

17 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

7 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

7 minutes ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

17 minutes ago
 Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

7 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business