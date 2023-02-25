UrduPoint.com

Finance Ministry Rejects Rumours Over Stoppage Of Pay, Pensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Finance ministry rejects rumours over stoppage of pay, pensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Finance on Saturday issued a rebuttal maintaining that rumours about the government's instructions to stop pays and pensions etc, were completely false.

"This is completely false as no such instructions have been given by the Finance Division, which is the concerned Federal ministry. AGPR has confirmed that pay and pension have already been processed and will be paid on time.

Further, other payments are being processed as per routine," a press release of the finance division said.

There were certain rumours doing rounds that the government had instructed to stop such payments.

In the meanwhile, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, on his Twitter handle, termed it as 'fake news' and said that spreading the same caused harm to the national economic interests.

"Kindly refrain from circulating such reports/news without verifying same from the concerned ministry," he further posted.

