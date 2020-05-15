UrduPoint.com
Finance Ministry Says Moody's Report Not Downgrades Pakistan's B3 Rating

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Finance Ministry says that the Moody's Investor Service has only placed the current rating under review for downgrade in case the G-20 Covid-19 Debt Service Suspension Initiative extends to private sector creditors.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) The Ministry of Finance said that the rating review conducted by Moody's Investor Service yesterday did not downgrade Pakistan's B3 rating here on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Moody's Investor Service has only placed the current rating under review for downgrade in case the G-20 Covid-19 Debt Service Suspension Initiative extends to private sector creditors.

The action is, therefore, not Pakistan specific and is in line with Moody's global approach to place under review for downgrade of all sovereigns availing the G-20 DSSI.

The review also appreciates that amid the pandemic, Pakistan's economic, financial and institutional strength remains materially unchanged.

