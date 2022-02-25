Finance Ministry terms news on KPP markup subsidy allocation misleading

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Finance Ministry has termed the news item "Finance Ministry may have misled ECC on KPP markup subsidy allocation" published in daily The News misleading as the ground realities while reporting on the "Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) has been conveniently ignored.

According to a ministry press release, the calculation of subsidies under KPP were based on certain assumptions and parameters while keeping in consideration targeted level of disbursements, mark-up subsidy, loan loss coverage along with other considerations as envisaged under the programme.

"These may or may not be materialized and actual outcome could be different depending mainly upon (i) actual loans to be disbursed under each scheme (ii) actual loan loss quantum (iii) guarantee structure as allowed under the programme," the ministry added.

The news item, it added, also reflected poor understanding of the Programme whereby it had compared two different matters. Mark-up subsidy/loan loss coverage amounting to Rs 1,053 billion was estimated from fiscal year 2021-22 to 2027-28 (7 Years) based on projected disbursements to be made under the Programme during these years while guarantee limit for Kamyab Pakistan Programme had been initially set for the first 8 months (Nov 2021 - June 2022) amounting to Rs 40 billion with the disbursement target of Rs 80 billion in the first eight months of the Programme.

It is also worth mentioning that the government had envisaged slightly lower disbursements in the initial year compared to the subsequent years primarily due to the following reasons: The programme was initially launched to limited regions with the plan to expand it to all across Pakistan at a later stage; Since this is the flagship programme of the government, a reasonable time was allocated to expand the disbursement capacity of Wholesale Lender and executing agencies; The government always has the option to re-utilize the un-disbursed amount of guarantee in subsequent rounds; andAfter the expansion of the Programme to the whole of Pakistan, the disbursements are expected to increase.

It may be noted that the Kamyab Pakistan Programme is a major initiative of the government to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of society and supporting them to transform their lives through fostering entrepreneurship, and helping in materializing the dream of home ownership. The Programme is well on track to achieve its desired objectives as encouraging participation from all the concerned stakeholders has been observed. Moreover, it has received great response from the public.