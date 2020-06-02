Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) briefs Privatization Ministry on progress over privatization process

The Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC)on Tuesday briefed the Privatization Ministry's PC team on the progress made in negotiations with the various bidders in respect of the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) and the Project Documents for the transaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC)on Tuesday briefed the Privatization Ministry's PC team on the progress made in negotiations with the various bidders in respect of the Sale Purchase Agreement (SPA) and the Project Documents for the transaction.

The meeting with Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) regarding Privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited, (NPPMCL) held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro,said a press release issued by Ministry of Privatization.

Secretary Privatization, Rizwan Malik , Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi� and CEO NPPMCL attended via video link.

The status of other ongoing transactions was also discussed in the subject meeting.

FAC told that comments of the potential bidders have been incorporated in SPA regarding implications of tariff determination of the company Chairman NEPRA was taken online;�further deliberations to that effect will be made in the meeting to be held in NEPRA on 6th June.

A complete update on the timeline considering the COVID- 19 pandemic was also given and the Federal Minister mentioned that since the world as well as our country is emerging from the lock down, the privatization completion timeline and milestones had to be met with speed and efficiency.�The Privatization team also discussed the comments from the various bidders on the sale Purchase Agreement and other Project Documents and discussed related transaction matters.�The Federal Minister reiterated the importance of completing the transaction on a priority basis to generate non-tax revenues for the country.