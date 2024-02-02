Open Menu

Financial Advisory Services Agreement Signed For Roosevelt Hotel's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Financial advisory services agreement signed for Roosevelt Hotel's development

The Privatization Commission on Friday signed a a financial advisory services agreement with a consortium led by Jones Lang La Salle Americas Inc (JLL) for joint venture development of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, United States, a property owned by the Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Privatization Commission on Friday signed a a financial advisory services agreement with a consortium led by Jones Lang La Salle Americas Inc (JLL) for joint venture development of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, United States, a property owned by the Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL).

Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad witnessed the signing of the agreement, a news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed the Pakistan Government's commitment for developing the historic and landmark site in the heart of financial capital of the world as an iconic structure with the most modern development features and standards.

He expressed his full confidence in the ability and expertise of the Financial Advisory Consortium to find the best possible partners and realize its maximum potential value.

In a subsequent meeting, a detailed road map and time bound milestones were also agreed leading to identification and selection of the potential joint venture partners for the project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hotel Road New York United States SITE Government Agreement Best PIA

Recent Stories

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billion ..

HBL sets Industry Benchmark with over Rs 2 billionworth of financingforSolar-pow ..

27 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general e ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in general elections: DPO Dera

13 minutes ago
 SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

SALU held peace walk in solidarity with Kashmiri people

13 minutes ago
 Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent

Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent

13 minutes ago
 MD WASA for preparing waste water project design

MD WASA for preparing waste water project design

20 minutes ago
 Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan

Sialkot stronghold of PMLN: Armughan

13 minutes ago
Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPC ..

Laptops distributed among WSSC internees under KPCIP

20 minutes ago
 Hyderabad receives light showers

Hyderabad receives light showers

2 hours ago
 BISP holds prominent position as global leader in ..

BISP holds prominent position as global leader in Social Protection Programs: Dr ..

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among vo ..

Election 2024: Great enthusiasm witnesses among voters in merged tribal district ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb ..

Sindh University Jamshoro remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

2 hours ago
 SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris peo ..

SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiris people

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business