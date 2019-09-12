UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Close Of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project Likely In Early 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:05 PM

Financial close of TAPI gas pipeline project likely in early 2020

The TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) is determined to achieve financial close of the multi-billion dollar Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in start of the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) is determined to achieve financial close of the multi-billion Dollar Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in start of the year 2020.

"Pakistan is committed to start practical work on its section of the pipeline at earliest and complete it within the stipulated time frame," a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said a high level delegation from Turkmenistan; comprising Chairman board of Directors of TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and TPCL Manager (Pakistan Branch) Batyr Berdiyev, recently held a meeting with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed different aspects of the project.

The delegation, he said, highlighted the progress achieved on the 'financing and procurement' of the pipeline and expressed the resolve to achieve the financial close of the project in early 2020.

He said Turkmenistan had already completed the construction work on its section, while the Afghanistan also performed groundbreaking of the project last year.

In the recent past, the official said, Pakistan had signed the Host Government Agreement (HGA) with Turkmenistan and would lay gas pipeline on its section from Chaman to Multan via Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the project, he said,�a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border by the year 2020.

As per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

The project is consisted of two phases. In first phase, there will be free flow of gas in the pipeline which will be completed at an estimated cost of $ 5 to 6 billion, while in second phase compressor stations to be stalled at a cost of $ 1.9 to 2 billion.

Commenting on progress made on the project so far in Pakistan, he said, Technical consultant of the project had been appointed and the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) had been completed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Afghanistan Quetta Dollar Company Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Progress Turkmenistan Border Gas 2020 From Government Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

European stock markets rise before expected ECB bo ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Satellite to Be Launched With Russian Soyuz ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

OPEC re-affirms determination to &#039;address mar ..

21 minutes ago

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis believe that there is ..

23 minutes ago

NCHD provides 17,500 feeder teachers in community ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.