UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Close Of Thar Block-2 Power Plant In September End: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:09 PM

Financial close of Thar Block-2 power plant in September end: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said that the financial closes of 330 Megawatts (MW) Thar Block-2 power plant was expected in September end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said that the financial closes of 330 Megawatts (MW) Thar Block-2 power plant was expected in September end.

The project to be executed by Thal Nova and HUBCO was launched recently with an Investment $ 500 million.

In a tweet, Bajwa said that it has created 305 local jobs so far, adding that the project was being pushed by company's own equity to prevent time loss.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thar Company September Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

11 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

19 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.