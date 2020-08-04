Financial close of Thar Block-2 power plant in September end: Asim Saleem Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said that the financial closes of 330 Megawatts (MW) Thar Block-2 power plant was expected in September end.

The project to be executed by Thal Nova and HUBCO was launched recently with an Investment $ 500 million.

In a tweet, Bajwa said that it has created 305 local jobs so far, adding that the project was being pushed by company's own equity to prevent time loss.