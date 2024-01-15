Financial, Digital Literacy Significant To Empower Women: President FPCCI
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 09:00 PM
President Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh on Monday said that financial and digital literacy is significant for women's economic empowerment.
A delegation of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) led by Ms. Samina Fazil Founder President of IWCCI visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry FPCCI to meet President FPCCI Mr. AtifI kram Sheikh and all United Business Group (UBG) penal for felicitation on their victory in the recent elections of FPCCI, said a press release issued here.
While speaking on the occasion, President FPCCI Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh said that women empowerment is at the top of our agenda without which the dream of national development cannot be achieved.
President FPCCI said that IWCCI is one of the most effective women’s chambers in the country which is playing a laudable role in empowering women through entrepreneurship and that the FPCCI will extend all possible help towards this noble cause.
Atif Ikram Sheikh said that financial and digital literacy is very important to empower women as we have one of the lowest rates of female entrepreneurship in the world, with only one per cent of women owning a business.
Mr. Karim Aziz Malik Chairman FPCCI Capital Office and Malik Sohail Hussain Chairman of Coordination FPCCI said that women empowerment is a challenge in Pakistan but it’s necessary to improve the economic landscape in the country.
They urged the government to simplify policies and provide an enabling environment for small Medium businesses run by women.
Founder President IWCCI Samina Fazil, President IWCCI Rizwana Asif, Senior Vice President Dr Sonia Saleem, Former President Naima Ansari, Former SVPs Sadaf Asim Abbasi and Rozina Lahooti, Dr. Afshan Malik expressed that current women’s economic empowerment interventions are not enough to overcome all obstacles facing women entrepreneurs.
Female entrepreneurs are often lacking in access to financial and human capital which impedes business growth.
