Financial Literacy Awareness Week To Empower Nation's Financial Future, Says SBP MD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:22 PM
State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National
Financial Literacy Program' to promote financial awareness, especially among those engaged in online businesses, enabling them to make informed financial decisions.
In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, MD announced the launch of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, aimed at empowering the nation's financial future.
He said the initiative seeks to educate individuals about personal finance, budgeting and investments, promoting financial inclusion and stability across the country.
By enhancing financial knowledge and skills, the program aims to enable citizens to make informed decisions, contributing to Pakistan's economic growth and development. This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to fostering a financially literate and resilient economy, he added.
He underscores the significance of financial literacy in driving economic progress and stability in Pakistan.
By empowering individuals with financial knowledge, the country can unlock its economic potential and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy, he highlighted.
He highlighted the significance of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, emphasizing its potential to empower women-led home-based businesses.
By equipping these entrepreneurs with essential financial knowledge and skills, the initiative aims to enhance their ability to manage finances, access credit, and grow their businesses sustainably, he added.
This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and supporting the economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..
Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China10 minutes ago
-
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade20 minutes ago
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum57 minutes ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade2 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday2 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-23 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver3 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme3 hours ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance4 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase4 hours ago
-
LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months4 hours ago
-
Digital transformation, AI, tax reforms take center stage at PSDE conference11 minutes ago