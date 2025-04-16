(@FahadShabbir)

State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National

Financial Literacy Program' to promote financial awareness, especially among those engaged in online businesses, enabling them to make informed financial decisions.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, MD announced the launch of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, aimed at empowering the nation's financial future.

He said the initiative seeks to educate individuals about personal finance, budgeting and investments, promoting financial inclusion and stability across the country.

By enhancing financial knowledge and skills, the program aims to enable citizens to make informed decisions, contributing to Pakistan's economic growth and development. This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to fostering a financially literate and resilient economy, he added.

He underscores the significance of financial literacy in driving economic progress and stability in Pakistan.

By empowering individuals with financial knowledge, the country can unlock its economic potential and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy, he highlighted.

He highlighted the significance of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, emphasizing its potential to empower women-led home-based businesses.

By equipping these entrepreneurs with essential financial knowledge and skills, the initiative aims to enhance their ability to manage finances, access credit, and grow their businesses sustainably, he added.

This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and supporting the economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, he concluded.