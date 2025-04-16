Open Menu

Financial Literacy Awareness Week To Empower Nation's Financial Future, Says SBP MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Financial Literacy awareness week to empower nation's financial future, says SBP MD

State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Managing Director (MD) Maraj Mahmood Wednesday announced the 'National

Financial Literacy Program' to promote financial awareness, especially among those engaged in online businesses, enabling them to make informed financial decisions.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, MD announced the launch of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, aimed at empowering the nation's financial future.

He said the initiative seeks to educate individuals about personal finance, budgeting and investments, promoting financial inclusion and stability across the country.

By enhancing financial knowledge and skills, the program aims to enable citizens to make informed decisions, contributing to Pakistan's economic growth and development. This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to fostering a financially literate and resilient economy, he added.

He underscores the significance of financial literacy in driving economic progress and stability in Pakistan.

By empowering individuals with financial knowledge, the country can unlock its economic potential and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy, he highlighted.

He highlighted the significance of Financial Literacy Awareness Week, emphasizing its potential to empower women-led home-based businesses.

By equipping these entrepreneurs with essential financial knowledge and skills, the initiative aims to enhance their ability to manage finances, access credit, and grow their businesses sustainably, he added.

This effort underscores the SBP's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and supporting the economic empowerment of women in Pakistan, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlig ..

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..

13 minutes ago
 Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in ..

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

10 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to Ch ..

Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

27 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

28 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

28 minutes ago
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

14 minutes ago
 CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut b ..

CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

14 minutes ago
 Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eig ..

Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis

14 minutes ago
 KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bil ..

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

20 minutes ago
 MIH conducts free Autism camp

MIH conducts free Autism camp

20 minutes ago
 No change in provincial bar council election laws, ..

No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business