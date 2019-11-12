UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Market Sentiment About German Economy Upbeat In November - Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

Financial Market Sentiment About German Economy Upbeat in November - Report

Financial market experts' sentiment concerning outlooks for the German economy has improved greatly this month after a period of gloom, an economic research institute said in a report out Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Financial market experts' sentiment concerning outlooks for the German economy has improved greatly this month after a period of gloom, an economic research institute said in a report out Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany, released by the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research, rose to minus 2.1 points in November, climbing 20.7 points from the previous month.

Germany's export-reliant economy teetered on the brink of recession after shrinking for two consecutive quarters this year as its dominant auto industry continued to struggle for sales.

The Mannheim-based nonprofit, a leading German economic research institute, also said that all in all there was growing hope for international economic environment after the risk of a no-deal Brexit declined and the US-China trade conflict appeared to near an agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany Brexit November Market All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid grants first batch of scientis ..

11 minutes ago

Catalan separatists cleared from Spain-France moto ..

4 minutes ago

Spain's Socialists, Podemos Sign Preliminary Coali ..

4 minutes ago

German Foreign Office Says Disengagement at Ukrain ..

4 minutes ago

KUBS Career AUD 2019 seminar on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister concerned over increase in v ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.