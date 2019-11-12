Financial Market Sentiment About German Economy Upbeat in November - Report

Financial market experts' sentiment concerning outlooks for the German economy has improved greatly this month after a period of gloom, an economic research institute said in a report out Tuesday

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany, released by the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research, rose to minus 2.1 points in November, climbing 20.7 points from the previous month.

Germany's export-reliant economy teetered on the brink of recession after shrinking for two consecutive quarters this year as its dominant auto industry continued to struggle for sales.

The Mannheim-based nonprofit, a leading German economic research institute, also said that all in all there was growing hope for international economic environment after the risk of a no-deal Brexit declined and the US-China trade conflict appeared to near an agreement.