Financing Matters With Chinese Govt For ML-1 At Advanced Stage: Chairman CPECA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Financing matters with Chinese govt for ML-1 at advanced stage: Chairman CPECA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the financing matters with the Chinese government for the mega railway project, Main Line (ML-1) were at advanced stage and the project would soon be on ground.

Dispelling rumours and misgivings being spread about ML-1 that the project was halted or slowed down, the Chairman said the rumours were baseless as "ML-1 is our high priority mega railway project, being pursued on fast track basis".

In his tweet on Sunday, Bajwa said all feasibilities and evaluations of the project had already been done and stakeholders and experts were being consulted for the purpose.

"ML-1 is the largest single CPEC infrastructure to generate huge employment, revolutionize railway and improve logistics," he said adding focus is on making it best project for Pakistan to be presented to Central Development Working Party (CDWP), after refining all aspects, soon as per process.

The ML-1 project is part of CPEC under which, the 1,872 kilometers railway track from Peshawar to Karachi would be upgraded at an estimated cost of around US $9 billion.

