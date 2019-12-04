UrduPoint.com
FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women on Wheels” Initiative This initiative promotes women mobility and empowerment

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan collaborated to promote the “Women on Wheels” initiative; a country wide social movement aimed at increasing safe and independent mobility for women and reclaiming their independent space on roads

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019) FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan collaborated to promote the “Women on Wheels” initiative; a country wide social movement aimed at increasing safe and independent mobility for women and reclaiming their independent space on roads.

To kick off this nationwide movement, an inaugural event took place on Sunday, 24th November 2019, at Frere Hall Karachi. In the presence of government officials and in partnership with renowned organizations such as UN Development Program (UNDP), UN Women among others, the event was attended by more than 300 female participants including teachers, university students and entrepreneurs.

Women’s empowerment and financial inclusion have been central to the mission, vision and values of FINCA Microfinance Bank. The organization is committed to breaking down stereotypes and encouraging full participation in the workforce by women.

FINCA Pakistan offers specialized loan products for women clientele as well as to its’ female employees where the latter are offered loans for motorbikes at subsidized rates, 50% less than the actual cost which can be paid back in up to 36 easy monthly instalments – all this to not only ease their daily commute but to enable them in every aspect of their lives.

As part of this collaboration, the Bank will now offer a similar motorbike loan product for its’ female clientele in near future whereby motor scooties will be offered at competitive interest rates and Easy Monthly Instalments to women entrepreneurs – once again reinforcing the organization’s worldwide objective of female empowerment.

Launched in 2017, Women on Wheels is an initiative by the Salman Sufi Foundation that helps and encourages women reclaim public spaces by taking charge of their mobility; giving them specially designed training sessions.

