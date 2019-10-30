UrduPoint.com
Fine Catch Leaves World's Top Salmon Firm Mowi In Net Loss

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:54 PM

The world's top salmon farmer, Norway's Mowi, reported Wednesday record third quarter sales as production volumes rose but a drop in prices helped push the firm into a net loss

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The world's top salmon farmer, Norway's Mowi, reported Wednesday record third quarter sales as production volumes rose but a drop in prices helped push the firm into a net loss.

Formerly known as Marine Harvest, the firm saw its production rise 6 percent in the three months to September 30 to just shy of 117,000 tonnes.

Sales hit a record for the quarter at nearly 1.

023 billion Euros ($1.137).

However, global "supply increased by 13 percent in the quarter which was more than expected and resulted in downward pressure on spot prices," said Mowi. Costs also rose, it reported.

The firm posted a net loss of 61 million euros for the quarter, compared to 53.9 million euros in the same period last year.

Mowi shares rose 0.9 percent in morning trading in Oslo, having maintained its dividend unchanged at 2.6 knoner per share.

