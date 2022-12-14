(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Finland continues to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with gas imports having amounted to 75 billion Euros ($79.71 billion) from January to September 2022, Anton Loginov, Russia's trade representative in Finland, has told Sputnik.

"Finland does continue to buy Russian LNG, not through intermediaries thou, but directly from (Russia's second-largest independent gas producer) PAO Novatek under a long-term contract in euros. As far as we know, there have been no changes in the Currency of payment since the agreement was made," Loginov said.

He added that Finland imported gas for 85 million euros from January to September, of which 75 million euros (88%) are of Russian origin.

The official said that the Finnish side is looking into the possibility of not buying LNG from Russia and has already leased a US floating LNG terminal, which is planned to be put into operation for this purpose in January 2023.

"Nevertheless, there are many factors that make it impossible to abandon Russian LNG here and now, including technical limitations on the capacity of Finnish terminals, high demand and, consequently, high LNG prices in Europe, as well as the low profitability of shipping small volumes of LNG for global suppliers (Qatar and Australia)," Loginov said.