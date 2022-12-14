UrduPoint.com

Finland Continues To Import LNG From Russia, No Changes In Currency - Russia's Trade Rep.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Finland Continues to Import LNG From Russia, No Changes in Currency - Russia's Trade Rep.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Finland continues to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with gas imports having amounted to 75 billion Euros ($79.71 billion) from January to September 2022, Anton Loginov, Russia's trade representative in Finland, has told Sputnik.

"Finland does continue to buy Russian LNG, not through intermediaries thou, but directly from (Russia's second-largest independent gas producer) PAO Novatek under a long-term contract in euros. As far as we know, there have been no changes in the Currency of payment since the agreement was made," Loginov said.

He added that Finland imported gas for 85 million euros from January to September, of which 75 million euros (88%) are of Russian origin.

The official said that the Finnish side is looking into the possibility of not buying LNG from Russia and has already leased a US floating LNG terminal, which is planned to be put into operation for this purpose in January 2023.

"Nevertheless, there are many factors that make it impossible to abandon Russian LNG here and now, including technical limitations on the capacity of Finnish terminals, high demand and, consequently, high LNG prices in Europe, as well as the low profitability of shipping small volumes of LNG for global suppliers (Qatar and Australia)," Loginov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Import Russia Europe Qatar Buy Finland January September Gas From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

9 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

9 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

9 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

9 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.