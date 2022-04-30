Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship Together

Finland and Estonia signed a deal on Friday to jointly lease a floating LNG storage and regasification unit in a bid to secure gas supplies, the Finnish Economy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Finland and Estonia signed a deal on Friday to jointly lease a floating LNG storage and regasification unit in a bid to secure gas supplies, the Finnish Economy Ministry said.

"The aim is to have the terminal ship available for use next winter.

Leasing the ship enables Finland to reduce its dependency on Russian pipeline gas," a statement read.

The terminal ship will be stationed off Finland's southern coast, near a natural gas network. Both countries will build port structures and connect them to the network.