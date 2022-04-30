UrduPoint.com

Finland, Estonia Agree To Lease LNG Terminal Ship Together

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Finland, Estonia Agree to Lease LNG Terminal Ship Together

Finland and Estonia signed a deal on Friday to jointly lease a floating LNG storage and regasification unit in a bid to secure gas supplies, the Finnish Economy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Finland and Estonia signed a deal on Friday to jointly lease a floating LNG storage and regasification unit in a bid to secure gas supplies, the Finnish Economy Ministry said.

"The aim is to have the terminal ship available for use next winter.

Leasing the ship enables Finland to reduce its dependency on Russian pipeline gas," a statement read.

The terminal ship will be stationed off Finland's southern coast, near a natural gas network. Both countries will build port structures and connect them to the network.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Estonia Finland Gas

Recent Stories

Man injures in cylinder blast

Man injures in cylinder blast

3 minutes ago
 Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, ..

Japan Defense Minister Kisho to Visit US May 3-6, Meet Austin May 4 - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to R ..

Japan's Foreign Ministry Recommends Nationals to Refrain From Trips to Transnist ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukr ..

Pentagon Says Unaware of Any US Contractors in Ukraine After American Reportedly ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago
 Suspect shot dead in encounter

Suspect shot dead in encounter

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.