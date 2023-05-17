Finland Not Regarding Bank Accounts Freezing in Russia as Response to Sanctions - Minister

Finland does not consider the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia to be Moscow's response to sanctions, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Finland does not consider the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia to be Moscow's response to sanctions, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

Finland received information about the freezing of accounts on 27 April, the minister said, adding that the issue has been being resolved for a couple of weeks now, but no official explanation has yet been received.

"This cannot be seen as Russia's reaction to the sanctions.

Russia complained about problems with payments in some of its offices, but according to the foreign ministry, banking operations are going well," Haavisto told reporters.

The incident, however did not have an impact on the relations between the countries, the official said, noting that there is no prospects of closing Finland's embassy or consulate in Russia.

The issue will be resolved through diplomacy, and banks cannot interfere with diplomacy, Haavisto added.