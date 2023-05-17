UrduPoint.com

Finland Not Regarding Bank Accounts Freezing In Russia As Response To Sanctions - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Finland Not Regarding Bank Accounts Freezing in Russia as Response to Sanctions - Minister

Finland does not consider the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia to be Moscow's response to sanctions, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Finland does not consider the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia to be Moscow's response to sanctions, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

Finland received information about the freezing of accounts on 27 April, the minister said, adding that the issue has been being resolved for a couple of weeks now, but no official explanation has yet been received.

"This cannot be seen as Russia's reaction to the sanctions.

Russia complained about problems with payments in some of its offices, but according to the foreign ministry, banking operations are going well," Haavisto told reporters.

The incident, however did not have an impact on the relations between the countries, the official said, noting that there is no prospects of closing Finland's embassy or consulate in Russia.

The issue will be resolved through diplomacy, and banks cannot interfere with diplomacy, Haavisto added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank Finland April

Recent Stories

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

17 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banne ..

Rice cultivation on left bank of Indus River banned

5 minutes ago
 Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Rec ..

Finnish Embassy Limited in Banking Services on Reciprocity Principle - Russian E ..

5 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Fund ..

Budapest Says Will Not Agree to Allocate Kiev Funds While OTP Bank in 'War Spons ..

5 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.