UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Ratifies Participation In EU's $916Bln Economic Recovery Mechanism

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:16 PM

Finland Ratifies Participation in EU's $916Bln Economic Recovery Mechanism

The Finnish parliament on Tuesday approved the country's participation in the NextGenerationEU package of measures to help the European economy recover with a budget of 750 billion euros ($916 billion), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Finnish parliament on Tuesday approved the country's participation in the NextGenerationEU package of measures to help the European economy recover with a budget of 750 billion Euros ($916 billion), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The decision was adopted in a 134-57 vote after a week-long consideration.

All EU member states must ratify the economic recovery plan for the NextGenerationEU mechanism to be implemented.

The recovery fund, which was integrated into the bloc's long-term budget for the next seven years, is the EU's main response to the pandemic-induced crisis. Its goal is to support economic recovery and build a green, digital and sustainable model of society.

The package is yet to be ratified by Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Budget Austria Poland Romania Netherlands Hungary Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's China-backed tax haven clears final hu ..

1 minute ago

Spain Returns 1,500 Out of 6,000 Migrants From Ceu ..

5 minutes ago

Father , two sons killed over property dispute

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.