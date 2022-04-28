UrduPoint.com

Finland Refuses To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles - European Affairs Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Finland Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - European Affairs Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Finland decided not to follow Russia's terms on paying for gas imports in rubles, Finnish Minister of European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on Wednesday.

"We have made a decision in the government's economic policy committee that Finland will not agree to ruble payments. The decision was made back in early April," Tuppurainen was quoted as saying by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has an active contract with the Finnish state-owned company Gasum. In the beginning of April, Gazprom sent a letter to Gasum, notifying the company of the new terms of their contract, namely the provision to pay for gas in Russian national Currency.

Gasum's CEO Mika Wiljanen told the newspaper that Gasum is currently working on a legal assessment of the letter and is considering response measures, which are expected to be announced in May.

