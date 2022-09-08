Finland, Sweden, Denmark Voice Support for Limiting Gas Prices in EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The prime ministers of Finland, Sweden and Denmark on Thursday sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen supporting her proposal to limit gas prices in the European Union to cool down the energy market, the communications department of the Finnish government said.

On Wednesday, von der Leyen announced the EU commission's intention to propose a price cap on Russian gas and liquefied natural gas imports in the EU amid the energy crisis.

"The Prime Ministers stressed the importance of taking the measures needed to curb the price of gas and stabilise the energy derivatives market. They also expressed their support for coordinated EU-wide measures to reduce energy consumption," a statement read.

Last Friday, von der Leyen said that the EU might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow.

Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.