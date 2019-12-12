UrduPoint.com
Finland's Forest Industry To Continue Strike For 6 More Days - Federation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

Finland's Forest Industry to Continue Strike for 6 More Days - Federation

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Over 4,000 employees of the Finnish timber industry will continue their industrial action for another six days, their professional federation said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the Finnish Industrial Union issued a strike warning for December 9-11 with oil refining, steel, timber and other industries taking part. The workers, however, failed to get their demand � a pay raise by 2.5-3 percent � met by the employers, who agreed to raise the wages by only 0.5 percent.

"The timber industry will halt its operation for six days in the workplace, including in the UPM, Stora Enso, Metsa Group and Versowood [the biggest forest-based companies]," the federation said, specifying that around 4,300 workers were expected to participate in the strike.

According to the federation, losses from the industrial action may reach up to 10 million Euros per day.

Negotiations between the parties concerned will continue through December 16 with the participation of National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala.

