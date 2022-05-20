UrduPoint.com

Finland's Gasum Announced Gas Supplies From Russia To Stop Early On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Finland's Gasum Announced Gas Supplies From Russia to Stop Early on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Gas supplies from Russia to Finland will stop at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Finland's Gasum said on Friday.

"On the afternoon of Friday May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract will be cut on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 07.

00," the report says.

Gasum Oy, founded in 1994, is a Finnish state-owned energy company that imports and markets natural gas. Gasum owns 17 biogas processing plants in Finland and Sweden and is the largest biodegradable waste processor in the Nordic countries. In addition, Gasum sells wind energy and provides various services in the energy market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Sweden Finland May Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fer ..

Lavrov Says Discussed Supply of Oil, Wheat and Fertilizers With Foreign Minister ..

1 second ago
 ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 ..

ECP accepts disqualification reference against 25 dissident PTI MPAs

2 minutes ago
 Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis ..

Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurshi ..

9 minutes ago
 5-Days training on “In-service Competency Enhanc ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

27 minutes ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.