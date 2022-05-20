(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Gas supplies from Russia to Finland will stop at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Finland's Gasum said on Friday.

"On the afternoon of Friday May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract will be cut on Saturday May 21, 2022 at 07.

00," the report says.

Gasum Oy, founded in 1994, is a Finnish state-owned energy company that imports and markets natural gas. Gasum owns 17 biogas processing plants in Finland and Sweden and is the largest biodegradable waste processor in the Nordic countries. In addition, Gasum sells wind energy and provides various services in the energy market.