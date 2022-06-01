UrduPoint.com

Finland's Gasum Still Importing Russian LNG - Spokeswoman

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Finland's state-run energy firm Gasum continued to import liquefied natural gas from Russia after it shut the gas pipeline, Gasum's vice president for communications told Sputnik on Wednesday.   

Russia cut supplies to Finland on May 21 after it refused to pay for them in rubles. Gasum said that gas would be sourced elsewhere and pumped from Estonia through the Balticconnector link.

"We have two contracts for supplies of Russian gas ” through the pipeline in Imatra and for LNG transports by tankers.

The halt applied to pipeline gas. LNG purchases are not subject to sanctions and don't need to be paid for in rubles," Olga Vaisanen said.

Finland imports several batches of LNG per month under a long-term contract, the spokeswoman added.

Latvian gas storage operator Conexus, which also services Finland and Estonia, said Finland continued to import a daily 3 million cubic meters of gas through Balticconnector. This is roughly the amount it received directly through the Russian pipeline.

More Stories From Business

