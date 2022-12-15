MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Inflation in Finland went up to 9.1% in annual terms in November, the highest since 1983, the country's national statistical institution said on Wednesday.

"The year-on-year change in consumer prices calculated by Statistics Finland was 9.

1 per cent in November... The increase in inflation was caused by higher prices of electricity and increases in average interest rate on housing loans," Statistics Finland said.

According to the agency, it is the highest inflation recorded in the country since 1983 when prices grew by 9.2%.