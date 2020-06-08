(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Matti Vanhanen, the speaker of the Finnish parliament and former prime minister, has become a candidate for the office of the country's finance minister following the resignation of Katri Kulmuni, the Centre Party of Finland said on Monday.

Kulmuni, the leader of the Centre Party, resigned as finance minister on Friday amid a scandal involving the mishandling of public funds.

"Matti Vanhanen is the Center Party's candidate for the position of new finance minister," the party said in a statement.

Vanhanen has been serving as the speaker since June 7, 2019. He ran for president in 2018 and served as prime minister from 2003-2010.