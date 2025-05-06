FinMin Leaves For UK To Meet British Officials, Investors
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 06:13 PM
Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London for a three-day visit to engage with British officials, investors, financial institutions, investment banks, business leaders, and departments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London for a three-day visit to engage with British officials, investors, financial institutions, investment banks, business leaders, and departments.
During the visit, the minister is scheduled to address various investment forums and seminars, where he would present Pakistan’s current economic outlook, said a news release.
He would participate in an investment roundtable discussion titled “Days to Access Pakistan”, organized by Jefferies.
Additionally, Senator Aurangzeb would speak at a roundtable with UK tech investors, highlighting the government's investor-friendly policies in sectors such as artificial intelligence, mining, and healthcare.
He would be accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Investment Muhammad Ali, at both roundtable sessions.
The minister is also set to visit His Majesty’s Treasury and will meet with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lord Livermore, and other senior officials.
Further engagements include meetings with Hamish Falconer, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as the Commonwealth and Development Office.
Aurangzeb would also meet Richard Hughes, Chair of the UK Office for Budget Responsibility; Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England; the CEOs of Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the UK Government Communications Service.
He will also hold discussions with Marcus Hall, Head of Cargill Global Trading UK, and their respective teams.
Together with Advisor Muhammad Ali, the minister will attend a dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission, bringing together local investors and members of the business community.
Lastly, the minister is scheduled to take part in question-and-answer sessions with selected representatives from international and British media outlets.
