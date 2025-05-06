Open Menu

FinMin Leaves For UK To Meet British Officials, Investors

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 06:13 PM

FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors

Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London for a three-day visit to engage with British officials, investors, financial institutions, investment banks, business leaders, and departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday departed for London for a three-day visit to engage with British officials, investors, financial institutions, investment banks, business leaders, and departments.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to address various investment forums and seminars, where he would present Pakistan’s current economic outlook, said a news release.

He would participate in an investment roundtable discussion titled “Days to Access Pakistan”, organized by Jefferies.

Additionally, Senator Aurangzeb would speak at a roundtable with UK tech investors, highlighting the government's investor-friendly policies in sectors such as artificial intelligence, mining, and healthcare.

He would be accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Investment Muhammad Ali, at both roundtable sessions.

The minister is also set to visit His Majesty’s Treasury and will meet with the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lord Livermore, and other senior officials.

Further engagements include meetings with Hamish Falconer, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as the Commonwealth and Development Office.

Aurangzeb would also meet Richard Hughes, Chair of the UK Office for Budget Responsibility; Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England; the CEOs of Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and the UK Government Communications Service.

He will also hold discussions with Marcus Hall, Head of Cargill Global Trading UK, and their respective teams.

Together with Advisor Muhammad Ali, the minister will attend a dinner hosted by the Pakistan High Commission, bringing together local investors and members of the business community.

Lastly, the minister is scheduled to take part in question-and-answer sessions with selected representatives from international and British media outlets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

3 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

3 minutes ago
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

3 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

3 hours ago
 FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, in ..

FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business