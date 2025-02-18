Open Menu

FinMin Vows To Increase Exports From $30b To $60b In Next Five Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:14 PM

Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan aims to increase its trade partnerships in region

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's resolve to increase exports from $30 billion to $60 billion in the next three to five years.

Talking to Ashark and Bloomberg, he said Pakistan aims to increase its trade partnerships in the region, emphasizing promoting regional trade will help increase our exports.

The Finance Minister mentioned that there has been a significant progress in improving the economy over the past one year. The government made important decisions to reduce inflation and interest rates.

He said we will accelerate the privatization process, emphasizing that reforms in public sector departments will continue. He said right-sizing will lead to a significant reduction in government expenditures.

On Feb 8, 2024, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the funeral ceremony of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan in Lisbon.

During the meeting with Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Ismailis, the Minister expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of late Prince Karim Aga Khan on behalf of the President, the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.

The Minister lauded the services of late Prince Karim Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Development Network in various sectors in Pakistan.

He said the sad demise of Prince Karim al-Hussain is a monumental loss for the underprivileged and destitute people of the world.

He recalled late Prince Karim Agha Khan’s special attachment to Pakistan and its people

According to the government notification, today was the day of national mourning on the occasion of the funeral of Prince Karim Aga Khan and Pakistani flag remains on half-mast in the country and at Pakistan Missions abroad.

