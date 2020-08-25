UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnair Begins Talks To Layoff 1,000 Employees, Sells A-350 Airbus Amid Pandemic Hardships

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Finnair Begins Talks to Layoff 1,000 Employees, Sells A-350 Airbus Amid Pandemic Hardships

Finnish national airline Finnair has begun negotiations to temporarily layoff virtually all of its staff and permanently reduce up to 1,000 jobs as it looks to adjust savings targets in view of a prolonged pandemic recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Finnish national airline Finnair has begun negotiations to temporarily layoff virtually all of its staff and permanently reduce up to 1,000 jobs as it looks to adjust savings targets in view of a prolonged pandemic recovery.

In a post published on the company's news portal, about 2,800 Finnair jobs are apt for some sort of restructuring, while all 6,700 employees, 6,200 of whom are based in Finland, will be affected by layoffs.

Only pilots and cabin crews on flights will remain on the company's books in the coming phase as the national carrier increases its savings target from 80 million Euros ($94.6 million) to 100 million euros.

"We want to build a competitive future for Finnair and retain as many jobs at Finnair as possible. Also, we want to be able to offer good connections to the world for Finns and the Finnish economy in the future. Unfortunately, this requires the measures we announced today. As the timeline for aviation's recovery is unclear, our plan is also to implement significant temporary layoffs to adjust our resources." Finnair CEO Topi Manner was quoted as saying.

The airline said it will support affected employees through a social program and provide job-to-job support, training and guidance on entrepreneurship.

In a separate statement, the company said it has sold a recently acquired A-350 Airbus and leased it back from a Japanese investment firm to receive an immediate inflow of 100 million euros.

"Finnair sold the Airbus A350 aircraft delivered in February 2020 to NBB [Nomura Babcock & Brown Co., Ltd] and leased the aircraft back for its own operation. The initial operating lease period is 12 years, and the lease includes extension options. The arrangement has no major impact on Finnair's operating result for the third quarter of 2020. However, the immediate positive cash effect for Finnair is in excess of 100 million euros," the statement released on Tuesday read.

Airlines remain among the worst impacted industries amid the pandemic, as governments grounded planes around the world to curb the spread of the virus and tourism prospects dried up over the summer. Numerous airlines have filed for bankruptcy, and others have permanently decommissioned long haul airplanes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Finland Topi February 2020 Post All From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Vaccine won't end coronavirus pandemic right away: ..

1 minute ago

Trial of Sudan's Bashir for 1989 coup adjourned to ..

1 minute ago

Minsk Working With Russian Banks on Refinancing Na ..

1 minute ago

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing den ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees No Grounds to Launch Probe on Navalny ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.