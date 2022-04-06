UrduPoint.com

Finnish Customs Confirms Detention Of Russian Artworks On Sanctions List Worth $45.7 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 04:11 PM

Finnish Customs Confirms Detention of Russian Artworks on Sanctions List Worth $45.7 Mln

The Finnish customs service confirmed on Wednesday the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Finnish customs service confirmed on Wednesday the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.

"Over the weekend, three art objects cargoes were detained.

The declared value of the first cargo is 10 million euros, the second - 26 million euros, and the third - more than 6 million euros ... artworks were included into export sanctions list," customs spokesman Sami Rakshit said.

The art objects are currently in Finland, their exact location is not disclosed over security concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Finland Million

Recent Stories

Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ..

Guests list of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding revealed

22 minutes ago
 Serbia to Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vuc ..

Serbia to Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vucic

9 minutes ago
 Putin Briefed Vucic on Progress in Russia-Ukraine ..

Putin Briefed Vucic on Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks During Phone Call - Krem ..

22 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Bucha Incident Should Be Subject to I ..

Kremlin Says Bucha Incident Should Be Subject to Independent Investigation

22 minutes ago
 China's Shanghai Conducts Another COVID-19 Screeni ..

China's Shanghai Conducts Another COVID-19 Screening Amid Continuing Lockdown

23 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Investigation o ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls for Investigation of Civilian Deaths in Bucha

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.