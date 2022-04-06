Finnish Customs Confirms Detention of Russian Artworks on Sanctions List Worth $45.7 Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

The Finnish customs service confirmed on Wednesday the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Finnish customs service confirmed on Wednesday the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.

"Over the weekend, three art objects cargoes were detained.

The declared value of the first cargo is 10 million euros, the second - 26 million euros, and the third - more than 6 million euros ... artworks were included into export sanctions list," customs spokesman Sami Rakshit said.

The art objects are currently in Finland, their exact location is not disclosed over security concerns.