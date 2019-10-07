UrduPoint.com
Finnish Envoy Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Finnish envoy visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Finland Ambassador Horri Kamaranen on Monday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to observe the export culture of the industrial hub.

Addressing the SCCI, the envoy said the main purpose of his visit was to find out the ways for enhancing trade between Finland and Pakistan.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik, in his welcome address, said Pakistan and Finland had been enjoying cordial relations since long which should be further strengthened in days to come. Both the countries should make dedicated efforts for boosting bilateral trade ties, he added.

The SCCI president said there was an urgent need for diversification of exports.

