Finnish Government Preparing Package Of Economy Support Measures Totaling $16.1 Bln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:54 PM

The government of Finland is preparing a package of measures totaling 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion) to support the national economy hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday

"This measures total 15 billion euros," Marin said at a press conference, adding that 10 billion euros will be allocated through state guarantees.

According to Finnish Finance Minister Katri Kulmini, the amount of the support package proves that the government seriously treats the problem of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[This is done] so that no company goes bankrupt and in order to avoid massive unemployment," the minister added.

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Finland announced that it had transferred 188 million euro ($203 million) to the state budget.

The Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland and different funds will also allocate 15 million euros ($16.1 million) to assist workers employed in the sphere of culture and art that were seriously affected by coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday, the number of coronavirus infected people in Finland stood at 400 with no fatalities.

More Stories From Business

