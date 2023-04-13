HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Finnish government said on Thursday that its property income from shares had dropped by around 700 million Euros ($763 million) in 2022 from 2.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros due to the consequences of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"In 2022, the state earned 1.4 billion euros (2.1 billion euros in the previous year) from shares in companies," the government said in a press release, adding that the conflict in Ukraine was the main factor in the drop.

The EU sanctions against Russia and Russia's countersanctions had a negative effect on business and led to the termination of operations in Russia by logistics company VR Group, the closure of the Russian airspace for Finnish flag carrier Finnair and Russian energy giant Gazprom's suspension of gas deliveries to Finland's state-owned gas company Gasum, according to the government.

The profitability had also been affected by a crisis involving German energy company Uniper which had been a subsidiary to Finnish state-owned Fortum, the Finnish cabinet added.

As of the end of 2022, the Finnish government owned shares in 69 companies, with the combined turnover of all state companies totaling 144 billion euros, which is 77 billion euros less than in 2021, according to the press release.

Since February 2022, the European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of deterring and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and sanctions have inflicted serious damage to the global economy.