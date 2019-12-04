Finnish Neste Oil Company Warns of Negative Consequences of New Strikes for Industry

(@imziishan)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A massive strike that might begin in Finland on Monday is likely to involve thousands of employees and undermine the country's industrial sector, Neste, a Finnish company engaged in the production of petroleum products and the supply of renewable diesel, said on Wednesday.

The Finnish Technological Industry Association and the Industrial Union have failed to reach an agreement on raising pay in the sector. The employers have agreed to raise wages by 0.5 percent, while the workers demand an increase of 2.5-3 percent.

"In Finland, there is a widespread industrial strike threat on 9-11 December 2019 which would widely affect Neste as well. There are altogether 2,400 employees in Neste's operations involved in the possible strike in Finland," the company said in a press release.

According to Neste, it plays an important role in the areas of health, transportation, heating and food security. Therefore, any possible disruptions in its service would undermine automobile, maritime and air traffic, as well as jeopardize Finnish exports.

"Malfunctions caused by this possible strike at Neste would have a wide impact on the Finnish society on a nation-wide scale. We are very concerned about the situation and sincerely hope that it will be solved in order to secure the movement of people and goods and the safe operations of the society in Finland," Neste Senior Vice President Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson was quoted as saying in the press release.

The postal strike, launched in response to the decision by state-run postal company Posti to reduce about 700 workers' salaries by 30 percent, ended on November 27. As a result, a number of trade unions in the transportation sector announced sympathy strikes that affected the nation's delivery system and disrupted public transportation in Helsinki. Favorable terms were eventually reached and the strike ended. On December 3, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne resigned.