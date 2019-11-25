UrduPoint.com
Finnish Prime Minister Calls Russia Important Market For Many Finland's Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Calls Russia Important Market for Many Finland's Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia is an important market for many Finnish companies, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Monday after meeting with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev.

"Russia is a very important market for many Finnish companies," he said during a press conference following the meeting.

During the negotiations, the two prime ministers discussed strengthening business cooperation between the countries, Rinne added.

Medvedev said that he and Rinne had discussed cooperation in solid waste management, and Moscow was interested in cooperation, Finnish experience and technologies in this sector.

He expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries in this area would result in specific projects.

Medvedev also noted that they had touched upon issues of cooperation in the environmental sphere, including in the Baltic Sea, calling it a common legacy.

