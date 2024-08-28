Fintech Industry Leaders Meet Chairman NADRA
Published August 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Industry leaders from Pakistan's fintech sector on Wednesday met with Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar and presented the current landscape, status and challenges to the industry.
The discussions focused on the progress made by fintechs, the potential they offer for growth, innovation and the challenges faced by the industry, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NADRA acknowledged the pivotal role of fintechs in driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in Pakistan and expressed his strong commitment to supporting the industry.
He also emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to overcome the challenges and assured the industry leaders that NADRA is fully aligned with the vision of a financially inclusive Pakistan.
He further said that the authority is keen to work closely with fintechs to develop solutions that will streamline processes and enhance the overall digital experience for consumers.
Syed Nadeem Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Fintech Network (PFN) said that the fintech industry is dedicated to developing a robust and secure digital financial ecosystem in Pakistan.
By integrating with NADRA’s biometric verification technology and collaborating closely with regulators, we aim to enhance financial inclusion, ensure security, build trust, and foster a safer digital financial environment for all users, he added.
