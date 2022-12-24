UrduPoint.com

Fire At Barranquilla Oil Storage Facility In Colombia Finally Put Out - City Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Fire at Barranquilla Oil Storage Facility in Colombia Finally Put Out - City Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The fire that broke out earlier this week at an oil storage facility after an explosion at the port of the Colombian city of Barranquilla has finally been extinguished, Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said.

"They responded with courage to a crisis that defies the most expert specialists and left high the memory of Sergeant Javier. Thanks to you, Barranquilla will have a Merry Christmas," Pumarejo said on Twitter on Friday, after meeting with those who worked on extinguishing the blaze.

On Wednesday, local fire services said that Colombian rescuers and the military were pulled to the port of Compas in the city of Barranquilla to extinguish a fire that broke out at an oil storage facility after a blast.

The Barranquilla Fire Department said that Sgt. Javier Enrique Solano Ruiz had died during the emergency, which affected two of the four oil tanks at the facility.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

