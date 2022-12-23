Fire at Gas Storage Facility in Morocco Causes Powerful Explosions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Several powerful explosions hit the Moroccan city of Mohammedia on Thursday night due to a fire at a gas storage facility near the city's port, the Hespress news website reported, citing sources.

According to the media's sources, the accident started with a gas leak, which resulted in the escaped gas forming larges flames.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, a series of explosions occurred, and the fire doubled in the area. Rescuers and firefighters are trying to put out the fire and monitor the situation, the sources said.

There is no immediate information on casualties or material damage.