Fire at Magnitogorsk Apartment Building Contained - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) A fire in the five-story residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk after the explosion of household gas has been contained, more than 30 people have been evacuated from the burning building, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

A household gas explosion occurred on Thursday evening in an apartment on the 2nd floor of a five-story residential building. It caused fire in six apartments on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.

"The fire after the gas explosion has been contained, while 31 people have been evacuated," the official said.